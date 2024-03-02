Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 9,372 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of KBR worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KBR Trading Down 0.2 %

KBR opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

