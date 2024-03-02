Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,367 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

