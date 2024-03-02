Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

