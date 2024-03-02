Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 324,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.