Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $613.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.45 and its 200 day moving average is $557.60. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $649.90.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

