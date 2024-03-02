Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.61 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

