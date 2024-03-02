Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,156,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $188.82 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

