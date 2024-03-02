Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $547.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.19. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

