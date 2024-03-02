Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after purchasing an additional 163,920 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,004 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

