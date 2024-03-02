Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

