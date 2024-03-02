Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $814.81 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $796.30 and its 200 day moving average is $724.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

