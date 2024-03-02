Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.