Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Biogen by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Biogen by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

BIIB opened at $220.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.35 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

