Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

WH stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.