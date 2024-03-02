Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

