Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $339.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average of $312.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.