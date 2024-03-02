Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

