Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

