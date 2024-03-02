Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 133,784 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 698.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,784 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AZEK worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

