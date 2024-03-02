Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,688.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,240.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,514.42. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,089.44 and a 12-month high of $7,712.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

