Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,813 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

