Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.