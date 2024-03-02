Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Wendy’s worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.