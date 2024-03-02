Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 19,019 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 575.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $271.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.