Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,031.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,712.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,620.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,038.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

