Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

