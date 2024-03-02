GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPB opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $4.3064 dividend. This represents a $51.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 264.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:AAPB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 22.58% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

