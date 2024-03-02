Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 29th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

GECC opened at $10.70 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

