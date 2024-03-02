Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 29th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years.
Great Elm Capital Stock Performance
GECC opened at $10.70 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.
About Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
