Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider John Terpu Purchases 1,971,131 Shares

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Free Report) insider John Terpu purchased 1,971,131 shares of Great Southern Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$37,451.49 ($24,478.10).

John Terpu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Terpu purchased 1,295,829 shares of Great Southern Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,620.75 ($16,091.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver, nickel, copper, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Duketon gold project, Southern Star project, and East Laverton project located in Western Australia.

