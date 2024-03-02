Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Dale Irwin Sells 5,646 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 5,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greenidge Generation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.38. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 175,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 2,967.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

