Guggenheim Raises Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $90.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

