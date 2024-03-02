Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

