Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

HALL stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.