Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 712,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.