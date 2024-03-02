Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,926 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hayward by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

