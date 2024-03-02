HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

TGTX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

