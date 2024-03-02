HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1,481.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $10,085,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,239,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.