Head to Head Analysis: Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fenikso and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83

California Resources has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A California Resources $2.80 billion 1.32 $524.00 million $7.72 6.99

This table compares Fenikso and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Profitability

This table compares Fenikso and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A California Resources 20.14% 17.57% 9.49%

Risk & Volatility

Fenikso has a beta of 22.34, suggesting that its stock price is 2,134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Resources beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

