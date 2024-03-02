Head to Head Review: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) vs. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 20.80% 17.63% 14.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 0.84 -$3.47 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $710.00 million 1.62 $147.65 million $2.18 8.04

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice. The American InterContinental University System segment provides academic programs, including business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also offers non-degree and professional development programs. In addition, it operates intellipath, a learning platform used to educate students; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

