Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.74

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.74 and last traded at $158.59, with a volume of 62331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Herc by 152.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

