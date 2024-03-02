High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Buys C$60,000.00 in Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.
Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Christian Sinclair acquired 8,000 shares of High Tide stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.
High Tide Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their target price on High Tide from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.