Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.45.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,102 shares of company stock worth $3,715,636. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after buying an additional 1,904,930 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

