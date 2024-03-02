Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIMS. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an inline rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $71,943.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,636. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

