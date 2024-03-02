Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Arcosa Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ACA opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.65. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $89.07.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
