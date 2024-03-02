Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $24,632,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.