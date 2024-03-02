Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after buying an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,271,000 after buying an additional 231,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOG opened at $36.44 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

