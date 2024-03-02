Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,230 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Tiptree worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tiptree by 183.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at Tiptree

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $17.59 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $646.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Featured Articles

