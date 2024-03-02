Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $367.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.