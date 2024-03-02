Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

