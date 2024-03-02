Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

